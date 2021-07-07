menu-search
Allianz predicts more aviation claims

Published on: 07 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Allianz warned on 6 July 2021 that insurers could face a rise in aviation claims in the coming months as flights pick up and passenger levels start to return to pre-pandemic levels. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

