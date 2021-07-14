Allianz adds up to £36m in future liabilities to PPI claim (Allianz v JD Williams)

Law360, London: Allianz has told a London court that it could claim a further £36m to its £27m claim against JD WIlliams over missold payment protection insurance (PPI) after it discovered a new group of customers who are owed compensation.
