Allianz adds up to £36m in future liabilities to PPI claim (Allianz v JD Williams)

Published on: 14 июля 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Allianz has told a London court that it could claim a further £36m to its £27m claim against JD WIlliams over missold payment protection insurance (PPI) after it discovered a new group of customers who are owed compensation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

