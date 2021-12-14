LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Banking & Finance / Quasi-security / Guarantees

Allegations of fraud fail to set aside a statutory demand (Kerkar v Investment Opportunities IV Pte Ltd)

Published on: 14 December 2021
  • Allegations of fraud fail to set aside a statutory demand (Kerkar v Investment Opportunities IV Pte Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: An application to set aside a statutory demand on the basis of allegations of fraud and bad faith has been dismissed. The court was critical of the inadequate particularisation and lack of evidential underpinning of the allegations. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.

