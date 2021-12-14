Allegations of fraud fail to set aside a statutory demand (Kerkar v Investment Opportunities IV Pte Ltd)

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: An application to set aside a statutory demand on the basis of allegations of fraud and bad faith has been dismissed. The court was critical of the inadequate particularisation and lack of evidential underpinning of the allegations. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
