Allegation that act ‘may be discriminatory’ may be insufficient for victimisation claim (Chalmers v Airpoint Ltd)

Published on: 01 February 2021
Updated on: 01 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: If a person makes an allegation (which may be express or implied) that there has been a contravention of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) then that is a protected act and they are protected from being victimised because of it. However, stating that a particular act ‘may be discriminatory’ may not amount to a protected act capable of founding a claim of victimisation because, depending upon the circumstances, it may not amount to an allegation that there has been a breach of the EqA 2010, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

