- Allegation that act ‘may be discriminatory’ may be insufficient for victimisation claim (Chalmers v Airpoint Ltd)
- What are the practical implications of this judgment?
- What is the relevant background?
- Background law
- Background facts
- The decision of the employment tribunal
- What did the EAT decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Employment analysis: If a person makes an allegation (which may be express or implied) that there has been a contravention of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) then that is a protected act and they are protected from being victimised because of it. However, stating that a particular act ‘may be discriminatory’ may not amount to a protected act capable of founding a claim of victimisation because, depending upon the circumstances, it may not amount to an allegation that there has been a breach of the EqA 2010, according to the EAT.
