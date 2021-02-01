Allegation that act ‘may be discriminatory’ may be insufficient for victimisation claim (Chalmers v Airpoint Ltd)

Article summary

Employment analysis: If a person makes an allegation (which may be express or implied) that there has been a contravention of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) then that is a protected act and they are protected from being victimised because of it. However, stating that a particular act ‘may be discriminatory’ may not amount to a protected act capable of founding a claim of victimisation because, depending upon the circumstances, it may not amount to an allegation that there has been a breach of the EqA 2010, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.