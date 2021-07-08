All in good time? (Lessons from Good Law Project v DSHC)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: This case is an important reminder for all litigators about the need for strict observance of the procedural rules as to the method and timing of service of a claim form. That is particularly so for those representing claimants in claims for judicial review and procurement challenges where timescales for compliance are tight and where defendants will often take any available limitation points in defending such claims and challenges. In this case where the requirements as to service were not met by a single day, the court was not prepared to exercise its case management powers and allow service by alternative method or to end time, thereby bringing to a close the proceedings in question. The case examines the material procedural rules, how they interplay and the key authorities on service by an alternative method and extensions of time. Written by Lucy James, partner at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or to read the full analysis.