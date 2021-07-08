menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Appeal and judicial review / Judicial review in criminal proceedings

Legal News

All in good time? (Lessons from Good Law Project v DSHC)

All in good time? (Lessons from Good Law Project v DSHC)
Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • All in good time? (Lessons from Good Law Project v DSHC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: This case is an important reminder for all litigators about the need for strict observance of the procedural rules as to the method and timing of service of a claim form. That is particularly so for those representing claimants in claims for judicial review and procurement challenges where timescales for compliance are tight and where defendants will often take any available limitation points in defending such claims and challenges. In this case where the requirements as to service were not met by a single day, the court was not prepared to exercise its case management powers and allow service by alternative method or to end time, thereby bringing to a close the proceedings in question. The case examines the material procedural rules, how they interplay and the key authorities on service by an alternative method and extensions of time. Written by Lucy James, partner at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More