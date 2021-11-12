Alerter by Tim Green & Thomas Mallon—Bad Character—an essential guide to propensity evidence in health and safety prosecutions

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003) introduced a sea-change in how bad character evidence was admitted in criminal proceedings. In this article, Tim Green and Thomas Mallon of Henderson Chambers discuss the important but difficult subject of when and how bad character evidence may be admitted in a health and safety prosecution. In particular, they consider applications to admit enforcement notices issued by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) where the prosecution seeks to rely on these notices as evidence to prove the defendant's propensity to offend.