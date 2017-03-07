Alert: EU Product Liability Directive—proof of causal link between defective vaccine and disease (Advocate General's opinion in W v Sanofi Pasteur)

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: M.W. was vaccinated against hepatitis B and shortly after that he developed symptoms of multiple sclerosis. A few years later, he died. The family brought action against Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine manufacturer, and others claiming that the disease had been caused by the vaccine. The claim was rejected because the applicants had failed to prove a causal link between a defect in the vaccine and the disease. They had relied on rules under French law allowing the presumption of a causal link if a disease develops shortly after administration of a allegedly defective drug in the absence of personal or family antecedents related to that disease. The French Court of Cassation has referred questions to the Court of Justice on the interpretation of Directive 85/374/EEC, the Product Liability Directive, (the ‘directive’). In particular, the referring court has asked whether: (1) Article 4 of the directive precludes, in the area of liability of pharmaceutical laboratories for the vaccines that they manufacture, a method of proof by which the court ruling on the merits may consider that the facts relied on by the applicant constitute serious, specific and consistent presumptions capable of proving the defect in the vaccine and the existence of a causal relationship between it and the disease, even though the general medical research does not establish a relationship between the vaccine and the occurrence of the disease; (2) if the answer to the first question is in the negative, Article 4 of the directive precludes a system of presumptions by which the existence of a causal relationship between the defect attributed to a vaccine and the damage suffered by the injured person will always be considered to be established where certain indications of causation are found; (3) if the answer to the first question is in the affirmative, Article 4 of the directive must be interpreted as meaning that proof, the burden of which rests on the person injured, of the existence of a causal relationship between the defect attributed to a vaccine and the damage suffered by that person cannot be considered to have been adduced unless the causal relationship is established scientifically. The Advocate General has opined that Article 4 of the directive does not in itself preclude a method of proof as described in question (1) provided that such a method does not effectively result in a reversal of the burden of proof of default, damage or causal link between the vaccine and the occurrence of the disease. In particular, such a method of proof may only involve presumptions that: rely on evidence which is both relevant and sufficiently rigorous to sustain the inferences drawn; are rebuttable; do not unduly curtail free assessment of evidence by the national court, in particular by preventing the national judge, without prejudice to general national rules on admissibility of evidence, from taking account of relevant evidence, or requiring that specific pieces of evidence are treated as conclusive proof that one or more of the conditions of Article 4 are fulfilled, irrespective of what other evidence is presented; do not prevent the national judges from giving due consideration to any relevant medical research presented to the national court, without prejudice to rules on admissibility of evidence, or impose as an absolute requirement that medical research be presented in order to demonstrate defect or causal link. or to read the full analysis.