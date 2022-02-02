Airline liability under Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 (Azurair and Others, Airhelp, and Corendon Airlines)

Article summary

EU Law analysis: On 21 December 2021, the Court of Justice issued a preliminary ruling in respect of a group of cases brought under Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 and held, that a flight must be regarded as having been ‘cancelled’ where the operating air carrier brings departure time forward by more than one hour. Further findings included that compensation may be payable under Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 even if a passenger has no direct contract of carriage with the operating air carrier if it was booked via a tour operator on condition that the passenger believes that a reservation has been received and had proof of such perceived reservation from the tour operator. As such, a claim for compensation may be brought against the operating air carrier even if the reservation has not been forwarded to that carrier or confirmed in its reservation system, and any attempt to reduce such compensation is contrary to the Regulation (EC) No 261/2004. Written by Carol Anderson, solicitor, and Global Aviation, professional support lawyer at Clyde & Co LLP (London). or to read the full analysis.