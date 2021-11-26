LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Investment funds and asset management / AIFMD

Legal News

AIFMD II—an evolution not a revolution at round 1

Published on: 26 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • AIFMD II—an evolution not a revolution at round 1
  • Original news
  • Minimum stable EU substance within the AIFM
  • Third party delegation—a tightening of standards
  • Harmonisation of rules for AIFMs of loan-originating AIFs
  • Improvement of cross-border access to depositary services
  • Facilitate use of LMT across the EU to better manage market stress
  • Other
  • Impact on UK AIFMs
  • Context
    • More...

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Matthew Baker, partner, and Chris Ormond, associate director—Knowledge, at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner discuss the European Commission’s review of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD), including legislative proposals on delegation, loan originating AIFs, cross-border access to depositaries’ services and liquidity management tools (LMT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As