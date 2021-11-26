- AIFMD II—an evolution not a revolution at round 1
- Minimum stable EU substance within the AIFM
- Third party delegation—a tightening of standards
- Harmonisation of rules for AIFMs of loan-originating AIFs
- Improvement of cross-border access to depositary services
- Facilitate use of LMT across the EU to better manage market stress
- Other
- Impact on UK AIFMs
- Context
- Corresponding amendments to the UCITS Directive
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Matthew Baker, partner, and Chris Ormond, associate director—Knowledge, at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner discuss the European Commission’s review of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD), including legislative proposals on delegation, loan originating AIFs, cross-border access to depositaries’ services and liquidity management tools (LMT).
