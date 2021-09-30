LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
AI Inventors—UK Court of Appeal Judgment on DABUS (Thaler v Comptroller)

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
IP analysis: On 21 September 2021, the UK Court of Appeal handed down its judgment on patent applications in the UK that are said to have been devised by DABUS, an artificial intelligence (AI) ‘creativity machine’ built by Dr Stephen Thaler—these are to be denied on the basis that an AI machine does not qualify as an inventor within the meaning of current UK legislation. The Court of Appeal was split in its judgment (two judges to one) and it is possible that an appeal to the Supreme Court will follow. The current UK position is broadly in line with similar litigation evolving in the US, but at odds with other territories such as Australia and South Africa. It remains to be seen how the globe will be divided on patent rights for inventions said to have been made by a machine. Written by Alex Korenberg, partner, and James Snaith, associate, at Kilburn & Strode LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

