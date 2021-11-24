LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
AI in the workplace—an Accountability for Algorithms Act?

Published on: 24 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: The UK government’s All Party Parliamentary Group on the Future of Work has published a report examining the use, implications, and potential regulation of surveillance and other artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the workplace. Eilidh Wood, associate, and Tom Whittaker, senior associate and solicitor advocate at Burges Salmon LLP, outline the report’s key findings and recommendations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

