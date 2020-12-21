AG’s opinion—electronically supplied software constitutes ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd)

TMT analysis: Advocate General (AG) Tanchev has opined that the electronic supply of computer software, which was licensed for an unlimited period in return for payment of a fee, constituted the ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ within the meaning Council Directive 86/653/EEC (Commercial Agents Directive).
