Legal News

Agrifood border checks in Northern Ireland are not the UK's responsibility, minister says

Published on: 07 February 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Responsibility

Article summary

MLex: Northern Ireland’s executive is responsible for phytosanitary and agrifood issues and should be the one to implement border checks on these products under the Northern Ireland protocol, the UK environment minister said today. George Eustice's comments indicate that the UK won't intervene after the region’s agriculture minister ordered a halt to checks on the goods flowing from Great Britain—setting up conflict with the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

