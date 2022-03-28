Agriculture giant jumps first court hurdle for Part 26A restructuring plan (Re ED&F Man Holding Ltd)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court directed that appropriate notice had been given and that it had jurisdiction to consider the restructuring plan. It was satisfied that the proposed class composition and the explanatory statement were appropriate and so ordered the proposed meetings and listed a sanction hearing. Written by Edward Ross, barrister at Clerksroom.
