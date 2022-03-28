LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Agriculture giant jumps first court hurdle for Part 26A restructuring plan (Re ED&F Man Holding Ltd)

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Notice
  • Jurisdiction
  • Class composition
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court directed that appropriate notice had been given and that it had jurisdiction to consider the restructuring plan. It was satisfied that the proposed class composition and the explanatory statement were appropriate and so ordered the proposed meetings and listed a sanction hearing. Written by Edward Ross, barrister at Clerksroom. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

