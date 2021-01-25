Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Agricultural tenancies / Agricultural holdings (formerly 'Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies')

Legal News

Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 succession tenancies—applying against the wrong landlord (Adams v Jones)

Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 succession tenancies—applying against the wrong landlord (Adams v Jones)
Published on: 25 January 2021
Updated on: 25 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 succession tenancies—applying against the wrong landlord (Adams v Jones)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: The Upper Tribunal (UT) decided that naming the correct landlord of the holding as respondent to a succession tenancy application under section 39 of the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 (AHA 1986) was not essential to the validity of such an application. It therefore upheld a decision of the Agricultural Land Tribunal (Wales) permitting the applicant Jones to substitute as respondent, for an incorrectly named party (Adams), the actual landlord (a company, Adams DSB Ltd) after the expiry of the three month time limit for the application. In passing, it also confirmed that in contrast to its English counterpart, appeals from the Welsh tribunal to the UT do not require permission to appeal. Written by Ewan Paton, barrister, at Guildhall Chambers, Bristol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More