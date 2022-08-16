Aggregation issue central to Zoom’s US$90m coverage dispute in US

Law360, London: Zoom's battle with two groups of excess insurers over US$90m in legal costs in actions over allegations of data security problems in the US may hinge on whether an initial government probe and follow-on civil lawsuits constitute one or multiple claims—a recurring issue in errors and omissions insurance disputes.
