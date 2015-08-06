Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Status, worker categories, sectors, regulatory / Status and worker categories

Legal News

Agency worker’s right is limited to equal provision of vacancy information (News, 3 August 2015)

Agency worker’s right is limited to equal provision of vacancy information (News, 3 August 2015)
Published on: 06 August 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Agency worker’s right is limited to equal provision of vacancy information (News, 3 August 2015)
  • Impact of this judgment
  • Background law
  • The facts and decision of the employment tribunal
  • The judgment of the EAT

Article summary

In relation to the Temporary Agency Workers Directive: (1) the principle of equal treatment in Article 2 is confined to working time and pay, and there is no general right for a temporary agency worker to be treated no less favourably than a direct employee, and (2) the right to to be informed of vacant posts under Article 6 is the right to be provided with information in just as useful a form, and at just as convenient a time, as that provided to the permanent worker in the end user’s undertaking. The Directive does not confer any additional right, eg to have an interview or to be considered for employment. EAT: Coles v Ministry of Defence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

Related documents:

5 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More