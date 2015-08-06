Agency worker’s right is limited to equal provision of vacancy information (News, 3 August 2015)

Article summary

In relation to the Temporary Agency Workers Directive: (1) the principle of equal treatment in Article 2 is confined to working time and pay, and there is no general right for a temporary agency worker to be treated no less favourably than a direct employee, and (2) the right to to be informed of vacant posts under Article 6 is the right to be provided with information in just as useful a form, and at just as convenient a time, as that provided to the permanent worker in the end user’s undertaking. The Directive does not confer any additional right, eg to have an interview or to be considered for employment. EAT: Coles v Ministry of Defence. or to read the full analysis.