Agency workers engaged indefinitely are not covered by 2010 Regulations (News, 20 December 2013)

Article summary

The concept of ‘temporary’ in the Agency Workers Regulations 2010 and the Temporary Agency Workers Directive means ‘not permanent’. In that context, ‘permanent’ means indefinite in duration ie open-ended in duration, as compared with a temporary contract which will be terminable upon some other condition being satisfied, for example the expiry of a fixed period or the completion of a specific project. Accordingly agency workers who are assigned to an employer on a permanent basis ie on a contract of indefinite duration are not 'temporary agency workers'. They are therefore not covered by the Agency Workers Regulations 2010 and do not benefit from the right to be treated on equal terms with the employees and workers of the hirer as regards basic working and employment conditions after 12 weeks in the job. EAT: Moran and others v (1) Ideal Cleaning Services (2) Celanese Acetate. or to read the full analysis.