Agency—undisclosed commission—recission—whether fiduciary relationship required (Wood v Commercial First Business)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Two cases in the courts below involved the payment of undisclosed commissions or bribes by a lender to a mortgage broker. In one case the judge held that the existence of a fiduciary relationship between broker and client was a necessary prerequisite to the grant of recission. In the other case the judge had found that such a relationship was not required. Both judges held that there was a fiduciary relationship. After considering a substantial number of authorities the Court of Appeal determined that it was neither necessary nor desirable to analyse the position in terms of fiduciary relationships. All that was required was to ask whether the recipient of the payment had been under a duty to provide advice or information on an impartial or disinterested basis. If so, both payer and payee of an undisclosed commission would be liable to all applicable civil remedies. The court also held that the relationships in the instant cases were fiduciary, and that the payments were fully secret commissions and not half secret commissions as alleged. Written by Charles Joseph, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or to read the full analysis.