Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Disputes, discrimination and divorce / Discrimination

Legal News

Age discrimination and the 85 year rule (R (on the application of Unison) v Secretary of State)

Age discrimination and the 85 year rule (R (on the application of Unison) v Secretary of State)
Published on: 27 September 2006
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Age discrimination and the 85 year rule (R (on the application of Unison) v Secretary of State)
  • Original news
  • What were the facts?
  • What legal principles applied?
  • What was decided?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?

Article summary

In R (on the application of Unison) v Secretary of State, the High Court dismissed Unison’s application to retain the 85 year rule. Even if the Secretary of State’s decision to abolish the rule had partially been based on a bad reason, that decision could still stand if the Secretary of State would have reached the same conclusion without regard to that reason. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More