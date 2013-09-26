Sign-in Help
Age discrimination in employer contributions can be objectively justifiable (HK Danmark v Experian AS)

Published on: 26 September 2013
Updated on: 26 December 2020
In HK Danmark v Experian AS (Case C-476/11), the Court of Justice of the European Union held that discrimination based on age regarding employer contributions to an occupational pension scheme can only be allowed if objectively justifiable. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

