LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct (discrimination etc)

Legal News

Age discrimination claim must be carefully scrutinised if only a marginal age difference (Citibank N.A. v Kirk)

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Age discrimination claim must be carefully scrutinised if only a marginal age difference (Citibank N.A. v Kirk)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: In an age discrimination claim that does not rely on a ‘cut-off’ age, a marginal age difference between the complainant and their comparator may render it less likely that the discriminatory treatment is because of age and such a claim must be subject to careful scrutiny by the employment tribunal. It ought to assess and carefully examine the evidence as to the perception of the difference in age (or lack thereof), even if there is some overt evidence of blatantly discriminatory conduct. In addition, when assessing compensation, the burden of proving facts asserted by the respondent with a view to avoiding or abating a loss suffered by a claimant (of which an alleged failure to mitigate is an example) lies with the respondent, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As