Age discrimination claim must be carefully scrutinised if only a marginal age difference (Citibank N.A. v Kirk)

Article summary

Employment analysis: In an age discrimination claim that does not rely on a ‘cut-off’ age, a marginal age difference between the complainant and their comparator may render it less likely that the discriminatory treatment is because of age and such a claim must be subject to careful scrutiny by the employment tribunal. It ought to assess and carefully examine the evidence as to the perception of the difference in age (or lack thereof), even if there is some overt evidence of blatantly discriminatory conduct. In addition, when assessing compensation, the burden of proving facts asserted by the respondent with a view to avoiding or abating a loss suffered by a claimant (of which an alleged failure to mitigate is an example) lies with the respondent, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.