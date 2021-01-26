Age assessments under the Children Act 1989 (HJ (by her litigation friend) v Croydon LBC)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Does a local authority have to assess a person’s needs under the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) when another local authority has found them to be an adult? The High Court found that Croydon should have assessed the needs of an asylum-seeker who claimed to be a child even though six days earlier Greenwich had assessed her to be an adult and she had not challenged that decision. Croydon argued that she should have challenged Greenwich’s age assessment rather than seek to require it to treat her as a child. This case raised issues about which authority should be responsible for the age and needs assessment process (and any provision of support in the meantime) when the person concerned has moved from one authority’s area to another. Written by Tony Harrop-Griffiths, barrister, at Field Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.