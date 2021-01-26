Age assessments under the Children Act 1989 (HJ (by her litigation friend) v Croydon LBC)

Local Government analysis: Does a local authority have to assess a person’s needs under the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) when another local authority has found them to be an adult? The High Court found that Croydon should have assessed the needs of an asylum-seeker who claimed to be a child even though six days earlier Greenwich had assessed her to be an adult and she had not challenged that decision. Croydon argued that she should have challenged Greenwich’s age assessment rather than seek to require it to treat her as a child. This case raised issues about which authority should be responsible for the age and needs assessment process (and any provision of support in the meantime) when the person concerned has moved from one authority’s area to another. Written by Tony Harrop-Griffiths, barrister, at Field Court Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral
BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on
When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General
This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.