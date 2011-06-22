Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pay

Legal News

AG says pilots' holiday pay must include normal allowances (22 June 2011)

AG says pilots' holiday pay must include normal allowances (22 June 2011)
Published on: 22 June 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • AG says pilots' holiday pay must include normal allowances (22 June 2011)

Article summary

In relation to a UK claim for breach of the entitlement to paid annual leave under the Civil Aviation (Working Time) Regulations 2004, in which the claimant pilots argue that they are entitled, whilst on annual leave, not only to a sum equivalent to basic pay, but also to additional amounts for 'flying time' and 'time away from base', since these allowances are payable during periods of work, European law (ie the Working Time Directive, the Aviation Directive and the Aviation Agreement) requires that (1) holiday pay should correspond to a worker's 'normal remuneration' and must not be determined at a level based on the minimum subsistence requirement, ie at a level which is just sufficient to ensure that there is no serious risk that the worker will not take the leave, (2) any worker whose level of remuneration varies under complex pay structures should be entitled to holiday pay corresponding to average earnings, (3) the calculation of such average earnings should (i) be based on a sufficiently representative reference period, and (ii) take into account allowances usually due to the worker and any restrictions on the extent to which the worker can undertake the activity rewarded by the allowance, according to the Opinion of the Advocate General in Williams v British Airways. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Related documents:

3 Precedents
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Precedents
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More