AG says pilots' holiday pay must include normal allowances (22 June 2011)

Article summary

In relation to a UK claim for breach of the entitlement to paid annual leave under the Civil Aviation (Working Time) Regulations 2004, in which the claimant pilots argue that they are entitled, whilst on annual leave, not only to a sum equivalent to basic pay, but also to additional amounts for 'flying time' and 'time away from base', since these allowances are payable during periods of work, European law (ie the Working Time Directive, the Aviation Directive and the Aviation Agreement) requires that (1) holiday pay should correspond to a worker's 'normal remuneration' and must not be determined at a level based on the minimum subsistence requirement, ie at a level which is just sufficient to ensure that there is no serious risk that the worker will not take the leave, (2) any worker whose level of remuneration varies under complex pay structures should be entitled to holiday pay corresponding to average earnings, (3) the calculation of such average earnings should (i) be based on a sufficiently representative reference period, and (ii) take into account allowances usually due to the worker and any restrictions on the extent to which the worker can undertake the activity rewarded by the allowance, according to the Opinion of the Advocate General in Williams v British Airways. or to read the full analysis.