Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (EU regime)

Legal News

AG Opinion—scope of Article 7(5) of Brussels I (rcast) in the context of insurance undertakings (CNP spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością v Gefion Insurance)

AG Opinion—scope of Article 7(5) of Brussels I (rcast) in the context of insurance undertakings (CNP spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością v Gefion Insurance)
Published on: 27 January 2021
Updated on: 27 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • AG Opinion—scope of Article 7(5) of Brussels I (rcast) in the context of insurance undertakings (CNP spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością v Gefion Insurance)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did Advocate General decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case, Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona opined that an entity in one Member State appointed by an insurance undertaking in another Member State, with authority to represent the insurance undertaking in court proceedings and to enter into settlements on behalf of the insurance undertaking, could be a branch, agency or establishment within the meaning of Article 7(5) of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast). As a result, jurisdiction could be established against the ‘branch, agency or establishment’ in derogation from the normal Brussels Recast Regulation principle that a defendant be sued only in its domicile. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More