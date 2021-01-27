AG Opinion—scope of Article 7(5) of Brussels I (rcast) in the context of insurance undertakings (CNP spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością v Gefion Insurance)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case, Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona opined that an entity in one Member State appointed by an insurance undertaking in another Member State, with authority to represent the insurance undertaking in court proceedings and to enter into settlements on behalf of the insurance undertaking, could be a branch, agency or establishment within the meaning of Article 7(5) of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast). As a result, jurisdiction could be established against the ‘branch, agency or establishment’ in derogation from the normal Brussels Recast Regulation principle that a defendant be sued only in its domicile. or to read the full analysis.