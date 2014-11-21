Sign-in Help
AG Opinion: limit on bankers' bonuses under the CRD IV Directive is lawful (News, 21 November 2014)

Published on: 21 November 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Impact of the case
  • Background law
  • UK Government's challenge
  • Advocate General's Opinion

Article summary

The Capital Requirements Directive (Directive 2013/36/EU) (CRD IV) measures limiting the ratio of bankers’ bonuses compared to their basic salary are valid, according to the Opinion of Advocate General Jääskinen. While an Advocate General’s Opinion is not binding on the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), it is highly influential and followed in most cases. It has been reported that, following the Advocate General’s Opinion, the UK Government has now withdrawn its challenge so the matter will not proceed further. The control measures, which were implemented on 1 January 2014, will therefore remain binding for the foreseeable future. CJEU AG Opinion: The United Kingdom v Parliament and Council, Case C-507/13. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

