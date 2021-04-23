Sign-in Help
AG opinion—intra-EU arbitral awards pursuant to individual arbitration agreements must be capable of review for compatibility with EU law (Poland v PL Holdings Sàrl)

Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What was the AG’s opinion

Article summary

Law360: An Advocate General (AG) for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) concluded that EU law does not preclude Member States from reaching individual arbitration agreements with EU investors as long as the resulting arbitral awards can be reviewed by Member State courts for compatibility with EU law, if necessary after requesting a preliminary ruling under Article 267 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

