Legal News

AG opinion—ECT arbitration incompatible with EU law (Moldova v Komstroy)

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: An Advocate General (AG) for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) provided an opinion that the arbitration provision in the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) is incompatible with EU law, a view that accords with the position adopted by the European Commission. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

