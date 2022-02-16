LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Affordability in homelessness applications (Paley v London Borough of Waltham Forest)

Published on: 16 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Following on from Samuels v Birmingham and Patel v Hackney, the Court of Appeal has considered further what it means to carry out an objective assessment of a homeless applicant’s income and expenditure for the purpose of assessing whether accommodation is affordable to them. This is relevant when the authority is assessing intentionality and whether the applicant’s previous accommodation was affordable, and also in assessing whether any property offered by the council is suitable. In this decision, thecourt confirmed that local authorities can re-assess figures provided by applicants, but that any re-assessment has to be supported by evidence, especially where the applicant has not provided updated figures themselves. On the particular facts of this case, the decision to disregard public transport costs and judgment debts, both of which had previously been submitted by the applicant in her expenditure, was irrational. Further, the court found that the authority had not carried out the affordability assessment with due regard to the Homelessness (Suitability of Accommodation) Order 1996/3204 and the 2018 Homelessness Code of Guidance, and the appeal was allowed on that ground. Written by Millie Polimac, barrister at Five Paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

