Aegon report calls for a raise in pension contribution cap for non-earners

Law360, London: A 20-year freeze on the £3,600 tax-free amount that people not earning an income can save toward their pensions each year should be lifted to £6,400, Aegon has said, amid concerns that consumers could be restricted from saving more towards their retirement.
