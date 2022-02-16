LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Taxation / The pensions tax regime

Aegon report calls for a raise in pension contribution cap for non-earners

Published on: 16 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A 20-year freeze on the £3,600 tax-free amount that people not earning an income can save toward their pensions each year should be lifted to £6,400, Aegon has said, amid concerns that consumers could be restricted from saving more towards their retirement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

