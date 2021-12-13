LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Commercial / Consumer protection

Legal News

Advocate General’s opinion—standing of consumer group to bring claims under the EU GDPR (Facebook Ireland Ltd v Bundesverband der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände—Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband eV)

Published on: 13 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Advocate General’s opinion—standing of consumer group to bring claims under the EU GDPR (Facebook Ireland Ltd v Bundesverband der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände—Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband eV)
  • What are the practical implications of the AG’s opinion if followed by the Court of Justice?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the AG opine?
  • Case details

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The Court of Justice is confronted with proceedings between a German consumer protection association and Facebook’s Irish division. The essence of the case referred to the Court of Justice relates to whether EU Member States may provide in their national legislation for consumer protection bodies to bring proceedings against a person who is allegedly responsible for an infringement of data protection laws under Article 80(2) of Regulation 2016/679, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). The Advocate General (AG) suggests that the Court of Justice should conclude that such association, provided that they are authorised to do so by the relevant Member State, may bring actions intended to preserve the data protection rights of persons at large. Written by Adam Richardson, barrister at 1 Essex Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More