Advocate General’s opinion—standing of consumer group to bring claims under the EU GDPR (Facebook Ireland Ltd v Bundesverband der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände—Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband eV)

Information Law analysis: The Court of Justice is confronted with proceedings between a German consumer protection association and Facebook’s Irish division. The essence of the case referred to the Court of Justice relates to whether EU Member States may provide in their national legislation for consumer protection bodies to bring proceedings against a person who is allegedly responsible for an infringement of data protection laws under Article 80(2) of Regulation 2016/679, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). The Advocate General (AG) suggests that the Court of Justice should conclude that such association, provided that they are authorised to do so by the relevant Member State, may bring actions intended to preserve the data protection rights of persons at large. Written by Adam Richardson, barrister at 1 Essex Court. or to read the full analysis.