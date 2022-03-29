Adviser unable to dispute liability for pension transfer advice

Law360, London: Investment adviser Portal lost its challenge to several decisions from the Financial Ombudsman Service, putting it on the hook for advice an unauthorised wealth manager gave for some clients to transfer their pension investments into a high-risk unregulated scheme.
