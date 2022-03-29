LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Adviser unable to dispute liability for pension transfer advice

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Investment adviser Portal lost its challenge to several decisions from the Financial Ombudsman Service, putting it on the hook for advice an unauthorised wealth manager gave for some clients to transfer their pension investments into a high-risk unregulated scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

