Adviser not liable for client’s investment loss on pension transfer despite acting contrary to client’s interest

Published on: 06 January 2021
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Financial Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this decision?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Financial Ombudsman Service has rejected a complaint brought by a pension scheme member, Mr N Ref: DRN9005790, that an adviser was liable for making an imprudent investment, but nevertheless directed that the adviser’s fee should be refunded to the member as they had acted contrary to Mr N’s interests. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

