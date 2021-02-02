Sign-in Help
Adviser liable for tax liabilities as it failed to establish that reduced annual allowance applied to member’s pension investment (FOS Mr B, DRN-2030044)

Published on: 02 February 2021
Updated on: 02 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Financial Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this decision?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the decision of Mr B DRN-2030044, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) upheld a complaint that an adviser exposed an investor to the annual allowance tax charge by failing in its duty to collect relevant information before advising the client. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

