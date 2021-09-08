LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Advertorials and the concept of ‘payment’ (Peek & Cloppenburg KG v Peek & Cloppenburg KG)

Published on: 08 September 2021
Commercial analysis: The Court of Justice has ruled that a trader has ‘paid for’ the promotion of a product by the publication of editorial content (ie an advertorial) for the purposes of the prohibition in point 11 of Annex I to Directive 2005/29/EC (OJ L 149/22), the EU Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (EU UCPD), where it has provided any form of consideration (whether monetary or otherwise) for that publication, provided there is a definite link between that payment and that publication. The assignment of rights to use images featuring the trader’s premises and products can constitute consideration for the publication of a promotion of a product, where such images are used in the promotion. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

