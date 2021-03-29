Sign-in Help
Adverse possession—successive periods of occupation and fencing/grazing (Haandrikmann v Heslam)

Published on: 29 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Transmission between successive squatters
  • Grazing as an act of adverse possession
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: The Upper Tribunal (UT) considered how accrued possessory rights can pass from one squatter to another. In dismissing the appeal, it rejected Mrs Haandrikman’s arguments that, in this case, such rights had not passed to Mr Heslam. In so finding, Judge Cooke explained and applied Site Developments (Ferndown) Ltd v Cuthbury Ltd [2010] EWHC 10. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

