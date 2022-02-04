LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Property Disputes / Trespass and adverse possession / Adverse possession

Legal News

Adverse possession, intention to possess, right of way, rectification, mistake and paper title (White v Amirtharaja)

Published on: 04 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Adverse possession, intention to possess, right of way, rectification, mistake and paper title (White v Amirtharaja)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The authority of Littledale v Liverpool College remains intact. The case also includes a helpful discussion of the meaning and significance of the phrase ‘paper title’ and consideration of the nature of mistakes made upon an application for first registration of a title. Written by Max Thorowgood, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

