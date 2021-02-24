Adverse possession and intention to possess land with a right of way (Amirtharaja v White)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The claimants claimed title to a passageway between two commercial buildings by reason of adverse possession. They claimed the inclusion of the land within the title to the commercial buildings was mistaken and sought rectification of the register so as to include the land within their title. The judge at first instance held that the predecessor in title had been in adverse possession of the land and the inclusion of the passageway within the title to the commercial buildings was a mistake. On appeal, the court looked at the use of the land necessary to demonstrate an unequivocal intention to possess, and whether use consistent with a right of way was sufficient. Written by Max Thorowgood, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.