Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Healthcare / Regulation of healthcare professionals

Legal News

Advance decisions and self-determination (An NHS Foundation Trust v MSP)

Advance decisions and self-determination (An NHS Foundation Trust v MSP)
Published on: 11 June 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Advance decisions and self-determination (An NHS Foundation Trust v MSP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In a thoughtful and sensitive judgment, the vice president of the Court of Protection has emphasised again how the principle of sanctity of life may give way to the right of self-determination; and how a patient’s best interests may be best served by giving effect to what the patient would choose for themselves were they able to do so, even if that choice means death. The case also serves as an important reminder that if we want our advance refusals of life-saving treatment to be followed without question, they must comply with the requirements under the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA 2005). Written by Sophia Roper and Rebecca de Hoest, barristers, at Serjeants’ Inn Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More