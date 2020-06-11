Advance decisions and self-determination (An NHS Foundation Trust v MSP)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In a thoughtful and sensitive judgment, the vice president of the Court of Protection has emphasised again how the principle of sanctity of life may give way to the right of self-determination; and how a patient’s best interests may be best served by giving effect to what the patient would choose for themselves were they able to do so, even if that choice means death. The case also serves as an important reminder that if we want our advance refusals of life-saving treatment to be followed without question, they must comply with the requirements under the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA 2005). Written by Sophia Roper and Rebecca de Hoest, barristers, at Serjeants’ Inn Chambers. or to read the full analysis.