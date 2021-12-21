Adult social care reform proposals—what might they mean for providers?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: What does the government’s long-awaited White Paper on adult social care reform mean for providers in the sector? The very fact that we now have a White Paper is a big step forward. Billed as a ten-year vision, setting out the government’s long-term aspirations for how people experience care and support, the White Paper also sets out proposals for how the money raised from the new Health and Social Care Levy might be spent to meet the challenges faced by the sector. For providers of adult social care, however, many questions remain about how the proposals will translate into tangible change for the sector. Anna Hart, Louise Watson-Jones and Stan Campbell of DAC Beachcroft look at some of the key takeaways from the White Paper and share some initial thoughts about the impact for providers. or to read the full analysis.