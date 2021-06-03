menu-search
Home / Family / Public children / Adoption

Legal News

Adoption after a relationship has ended (Re E (adoption by one person); A v B and others)

Adoption after a relationship has ended (Re E (adoption by one person); A v B and others)
Published on: 03 June 2021
  • Adoption after a relationship has ended (Re E (adoption by one person); A v B and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Family analysis: In Re E (a child) (adoption by one person), Mr Justice Cobb was concerned with whether two people who are no longer in a relationship, nor married or civil partners, apply for an adoption order in relation to a child born when they were in a relationship. Finding that they can, and that such applications are permitted under the Adoption and Children Act 2002 (ACA 2002), Cobb J was careful to ground the answer to this question in the particular facts of the case, but the decision is likely to encourage those couples whose shared commitment to parenting a child continues after their relationship has ended. Alex Taylor, barrister at Parklane Plowden, Leeds, considers the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

