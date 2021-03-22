Admissibility of statements against hostile witnesses who refuse to answer questions (R v Muldoon)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Court of Appeal has considered the admissibility of hearsay statements made by witnessed who are found to be hostile by virtue of a refusal to answer questions, rather than by their having advanced an inconsistent account in oral evidence. At first instance, the recorder had allowed the Crown to adduce the statements of the two hostile witnesses under section 119(1) of the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). The court held that, as the two witnesses had simply remained silent, neither had admitted making a previous inconsistent statement, nor could it be proved that they had. As a result, their witness statements were not admissible under CJA 2003, s 119(1)(a) or (b). However, the court found that the witness statements were admissible under CJA 2003, s 114(1)(d) and that the provisions relating to hostile witnesses provided a clear route for introducing these statements. Written by Alexandra Scott, barrister at Carmelite Chambers. or to read the full analysis.