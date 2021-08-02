Admissibility of expert evidence in procurement challenges ( R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimant sought to rely on evidence contained in two witness statements which the defendant challenged as being expert evidence. The claimant accepted that some of one of the statements contained expert evidence and applied for permission to adduce it. The judge reviewed the authorities on the admissibility of expert evidence in judicial review and public procurement cases. He concluded that most of the challenged evidence was not expert evidence but some of the contents of one of the statements was not evidence of fact. However, it was not expert evidence and, in any event, was irrelevant and permission to rely on it was refused. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister at Normanton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.