Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Arrest and search / Regulation of intelligence gathering

Legal News

Admissibility of EncroChat evidence in criminal proceedings (R v A and others)

Admissibility of EncroChat evidence in criminal proceedings (R v A and others)
Published on: 23 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Admissibility of EncroChat evidence in criminal proceedings (R v A and others)
  • The law
  • The preparatory hearing
  • Case history
  • Findings of fact
  • How EncroChat worked:
  • How the implant worked:
  • The court’s decision

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In R v A and others, the Court of Appeal were asked to determine whether evidence obtained from the EncroChat application could be admitted in evidence in criminal proceedings, or whether it is excluded by the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (IPA 2016). The Court of Appeal held that the EncroChat material was admissible as the material was being stored in or by the system at the relevant time (IPA 2016, s 4(4)(b)). They further held that the interception was carried out in accordance with a targeted equipment interference warrant under Part 5 and thus concluded that there was lawful authority for the interception. As the EncroChat material fell under the exception to IPA 2016, s 56(1)(a), the content of the communications were not prohibited from being disclosed. Alexandra Wilson, barrister at 5 St Andrew’s Hill, explains the decision of the Court of Appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More