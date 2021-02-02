Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020

Legal News

Admiralty Court rules on port dues claims (P&O Princess Cruises International v ‘Columbus’ and ‘Vasco da Gama’)

Admiralty Court rules on port dues claims (P&O Princess Cruises International v ‘Columbus’ and ‘Vasco da Gama’)
Published on: 02 February 2021
Updated on: 02 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Admiralty Court rules on port dues claims (P&O Princess Cruises International v ‘Columbus’ and ‘Vasco da Gama’)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: An international group engaged in the cruise market failed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its UK arm going into administration. Ships it had demise chartered (via subsidiaries not in the UK group) were arrested and sold in admiralty in rem actions, the proceeds being paid into court. The port where the vessels were laid up claimed unpaid dues, some at a low pre-agreed rate, but at a much higher standard rate from the date of administration. Because the port’s claim took priority (and threatened to consume much of the funds in court), other claimants (the Cautioners) challenged its entitlement, among other arguments contending that section 233B of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020) prevented reliance on a term in the port’s regulations permitting variation of the rate charged. The court rejected that argument, as the charterers were not in administration, but applied the change of rate from a later date than claimed by the port. Written by James M Turner QC, barrister at Quadrant Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As