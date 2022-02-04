Administrative errors by legal representatives in extradition appeals ((Public Prosecutors Office of the Athens Court of Appeal (Appellant) v O’Connor (AP) (Respondent) (Northern Ireland))

Corporate Crime analysis: This Supreme Court case considers the interpretation of ‘person’ in the Extradition Act 2003 in the context of small administrative errors made by the legal representatives of individuals subject to extradition orders. The Supreme Court held that individuals whose solicitors have erred can demonstrate that they have done everything reasonably possible to ensure that the notice of appeal was given as soon as it could be given then their appeal will be admitted. Written by Ben Seifert, barrister at Temple Garden Chambers.
