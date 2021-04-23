Administration order not made on contingent creditor’s application (Re VST Enterprises Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The court held that, although VST Enterprises Ltd (VST) was insolvent, this was not an appropriate case to exercise the court's discretion in favour of making an administration order. The case reiterates the breadth of the unfettered statutory discretion granted to the courts, but nevertheless offers some guidance as to the types of factor that may be relevant, including in particular on: (i) where a petitioner/applicant has no genuine interest in pursuing insolvency proceedings; and (ii) where there is a pre-existing agreement that delineates the steps that may or may not be taken by a creditor. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister, at Guildhall Chambers.