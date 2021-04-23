Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Corporate insolvency processes / Administration

Legal News

Administration order not made on contingent creditor’s application (Re VST Enterprises Ltd)

Administration order not made on contingent creditor’s application (Re VST Enterprises Ltd)
Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Administration order not made on contingent creditor’s application (Re VST Enterprises Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: The court held that, although VST Enterprises Ltd (VST) was insolvent, this was not an appropriate case to exercise the court’s discretion in favour of making an administration order. The case reiterates the breadth of the unfettered statutory discretion granted to the courts, but nevertheless offers some guidance as to the types of factor that may be relevant, including in particular on: (i) where a petitioner/applicant has no genuine interest in pursuing insolvency proceedings; and (ii) where there is a pre-existing agreement that delineates the steps that may or may not be taken by a creditor. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister, at Guildhall Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More