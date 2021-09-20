LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Administration of estates; Beddoe relief granted to executor

Published on: 20 September 2021
Private Client analysis: The High Court granted Beddoe’s protection to the executrix where she was the sole defendant in a claim brought by one of the beneficiaries for a declaration that he was beneficially entitled to property that was vested in the estate. Written by Maurice Rifat, barrister at 1 Chancery Lane Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

