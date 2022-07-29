LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / R&I cases

Legal News

Administration applications in the context of Russian Sanctions (Re VTB Capital PLC)

Published on: 29 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Administration applications in the context of Russian Sanctions (Re VTB Capital PLC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A UK-domiciled investment bank owned and controlled by the Russian Federation (the ‘company’) was subject to sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As a result of those sanctions, the company’s bank account had been frozen, preventing it from meeting its day-to-day business expenses and continuing the gradual wind-down of its London business. The company was granted a licence by the UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) which effectively allowed it to make and receive payments in the course of its business, but only if it was under the control of a licensed insolvency practitioner. The company’s directors therefore applied for administrators to be appointed. The court held that it had jurisdiction to appoint administrators and that it ought to exercise its discretion to do so, because it would allow the company’s orderly winding-down to continue to the benefit of its creditors. However, it was not prepared to make that order immediately, because the proposed administrators had stated that their appointment would be nugatory unless a licence was granted to the company by the US Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC). The administrators would therefore not be appointed until evidence had been filed demonstrating that the company had been granted licences by both OFSI and OFAC. Written by Karl Anderson, barrister at 4 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More