LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Issues in construction contracts / HGCRA 1996

Legal News

Adjudicator had no jurisdiction under contract for manufacture and supply (Cubex v Balfour Beatty)

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Adjudicator had no jurisdiction under contract for manufacture and supply (Cubex v Balfour Beatty)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Did the subcontract relate to excluded operations?
  • Did the adjudicator decide more than one dispute, and had a subcontract ever come into existence?
  • Was there a material breach of natural justice?
  • Delay in bringing proceedings
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court refused to enforce an adjudicator’s decision on the basis that it related to works that were not construction operations for the purpose of the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996. Further, it was arguable that the parties had never concluded any contract for those works. Note that this judgment is dated 4 November 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As