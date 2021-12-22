Adjudicator had no jurisdiction under contract for manufacture and supply (Cubex v Balfour Beatty)

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court refused to enforce an adjudicator’s decision on the basis that it related to works that were not construction operations for the purpose of the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996. Further, it was arguable that the parties had never concluded any contract for those works. Note that this judgment is dated 4 November 2021.
